A muzzle violation, which could have been recorded, or sufficed with a mere warning, ended with a felony committed by a (Arab) salesperson, as he attacked two policemen by word and deed, after trying to flee in a strange way, and he was not satisfied at this point, but rather implicated his friend in the incident, when he tried Filming the situation without permission, and when asked, he also attacked the victim, and the two accused were arrested, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Dubai Criminal Court, which ruled that they were imprisoned for three months and then deported.

A proof witness said that he was at his work, passing regularly in the Fereej Al-Marar area, near a store, and saw a civilian patrol stopped four people, including two people who did not wear a muzzle, and one of them told the policeman “the victim” that he would pay him the violation now, and the latter responded to him. That he was not competent to receive the sums, and he had to go to the Traffic Department to pay them, and he asked him for his identity to record the violation, so the accused told him that his identity had been seized, given that he had committed a violation of not wearing a mask previously, so the policeman asked him to accompany him to the police station to verify his claim.

The witness added that the accused was oblivious to the policeman and tried to escape, but he hit a traffic light pole while he was fleeing, so the policeman caught him with the help of another policeman (the second victim), and he insulted them in obscene words, and showed strong resistance.

The witness pointed out that in the meantime, he saw the defendant’s friend point his mobile phone towards the police as if he was photographing the incident.

The witness explained that the first accused claimed that he suffers from cardiovascular diseases, and feels pain in his chest, so the two policemen called the ambulance that came to the place and was examined, and it was found that he was healthy, and he suffered nothing but a slight injury to his face, as a result of hitting the signal pole, and he was lowered from The ambulance, but he refused to go to the police patrol, and threatened the two victims that he knew one of the officers, and that he would inform him of what happened to dismiss them from work.





