Daily Star: a calf with two heads and four eyes was born on a farm in the USA

A mutant calf was born in Minnesota, USA. About it informs Daily Star.

The animal had two heads, four eyes, two mouths and two noses. “I was horrified. I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says farm owner Matthew Hoheisel, 41. The man added that he was always unlucky: the calves that are born from his cows constantly get sick and die.

When Hoheizel found the calf, it was already dead. Farmer suggeststhat the embryo from which the mutant grew up had to split in two to make identical twins, but the final separation did not occur.

The man plans to go to a taxidermist to make a stuffed calf’s head. “For us, this is a rarity, and we plan to keep it. It’s not something we put on the kitchen table. But it’s much cooler than a deer’s head, let me tell you,” he says.

The man noted that he had encountered other mutations in newborn calves. Seven years ago, his cow gave birth to a cub whose internal organs were outside his body. “It’s just bad luck. I don’t know how else to explain,” he admits.

It was previously reported that a cow on a farm in the United States gave birth to a two-headed calf as a result of a rare mutation that occurs in one case in 2.5 thousand. The owner of the farm stressed that this was the first time she had encountered such a birth.