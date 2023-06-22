The Thaiger: a calf with two heads and four eyes was born in Thailand

Born in a Thai village, a mutant calf with two heads and four eyes has become an object of worship among local residents. About it informs The Thaiger.

The cub was born on June 19 to a cow named Katok, which is owned by a 52-year-old resident of the village of Sanguan Sigeu. The calf showed no signs of life, while he had two heads, four ears, four eyes and four legs. The Shigeu family decided to get rid of him and threw his body into a pond.

On the same day, an 83-year-old village elder, Chan Di Kambai, said that he dreamed of a man in a white suit who told him to take the calf out of the water and bury it in the house. In addition, according to the elder, the man in the dream ordered him to buy the number 59 lottery ticket for the upcoming draw.

Upon learning of the vision of Kambai, Shigeu immediately pulled the cub out of the reservoir, wrapped it in a white cloth and buried it at home. Now the man plans to build a temple in honor of the mutant calf, whose birth after the dream of an elder is considered a good omen for the locals.

