Sam Morsy, Egyptian captain of Ipswich Town, alleged “religious beliefs” for not supporting the campaign taking place in the English tournament

12/03/2024



Updated at 3:05 p.m.





The Egyptian footballer Sam Morsycaptain of the Ipswich Town and Muslim believer, refused to wear the rainbow flag bracelet on Saturday in support of the community LGBT due to their “religious beliefs.”

The Premier League carries out between…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only