Journalist Natalie Amiri visits a music festival in Iraq. A country is looking for a way back to normality after the terror of IS.

Natalie Amiri is an award-winning journalist with a focus on foreign countries. She was nominated for the German Television Prize in 2019 for her work as a foreign correspondent. She studied Islamic Studies and Oriental Studies in Bamberg, Tehran and Damascus. She traveled to Iraq for Ippen.Media in autumn 2023. You can read about their experiences, feelings and experiences in the three-part series “Iraq Diary”. This is the second part.

A music festival that has to be guarded with machine guns

“When I went to the Iraqi embassy in Berlin to apply for a visa, I was told that visas for Iraq would be issued upon arrival in Baghdad. But I'm flying straight to Erbil, I said on the phone. Because Mosul, where I want to go to the music festival, is closer to the airport in Erbil than to Baghdad. But there I would only get a visa for northern Iraq. And to get to Mosul, I would have to pass through checkpoints between “Kurdistan,” which is what the predominantly Kurdish population calls northern Iraq and central Iraq. This region is correctly called the Autonomous Region of Kurdistan (KRI – Kurdistan Region of Iraq). A de facto autonomy from 1992 was enshrined in the Iraqi constitution in 2005. The second winner after the invasion, alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran, was the KRI. While much of Iraq descended into chaos, the self-government gained influence, independence and economic power. Long time. This region is now also suffering from corruption and nepotism. High oil revenues ended up in the pockets of mainly two families (the Barzanis and Talabanis), who shared power.

There are two checkpoints between the KRI and central Iraq. A border, so to speak, between a quasi-separate state in the north and the rest of Iraq. The quasi-own state in northern Iraq has its own army, its own elections, its own government and its own visa issuing system. I receive mine directly upon arrival without any problems. But I couldn't leave the KRI with that, I was told at the airport. Mosul is outside the KRI, about 50km. To get to Mosul I would have to fly to Baghdad, get the visa there and then either fly back to Erbil or drive five hours across Iraq to Mosul. I know that, but it's too dangerous for me because Baghdad is swarming with Iranian secret service agents from the Revolutionary Guard. And five hours alone, through areas influenced by Iran, I don't want to risk that at the moment. The security vacuum following the fall of Saddam Hussein had allowed the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand its power. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard is omnipresent here. The driver advises me not to get out in “Iran-dominated” areas.

We drive through the border control. Are waved through, then stopped. As I push the passport through the window, I try to look particularly relaxed and disinterested, yet polite. It takes time. Then they ask me out of the car. After lengthy negotiations, they kindly gave me back my passport and let me pass (without a visa). Pretty nice.

Mosul, a battered city

We arrive in Mosul. In the next part I will tell you how damaged this city still is. Now I want to focus on the positive. I can already hear the music as we turn into the narrow street in the old town. It sounds from the windows of the pastel-colored house. There is a police officer at the door, guarding the musicians' rehearsals. The machine gun he wears around his neck doesn't fit at all with the soft music coming from inside the traditional house that has just been restored by UNESCO.

Here in what was once the blackest city in the world, musicians from all over Iraq, but also from Germany, Holland and Switzerland, have been rehearsing since the early hours of the morning for the Music Heritage Festival, organized by the Goethe Institute. They will play here for a week, in the citadel of Mosul, in the cultural institute. It was not easy to organize this festival, Anais Boelicke, the director of the Goethe Institute in Iraq, managed to get closer to her goal of trying to bring ethnic and religious groups closer together with a lot of sensitivity. Right here in Mosul, where there was no music allowed, it should sound again. “When I hear the stories from Mosul, it is always a very emotional moment. You weren’t allowed to play music here, even owning musical instruments got you killed and now I hear the women singing and the violinist playing.”

Along with Raqqa in Syria, Mosul was considered the unofficial capital of the Islamic State terrorist militia.

Along with Raqqa in Syria, Mosul was considered the unofficial capital of the Islamic State terrorist militia. After ISIS captured Mosul in 2014, it began systematically destroying the city and its ancient heritage. The residents of this city paid a heavy price during this time. The people lived under the terror regime for more than three years. Christians and other minorities were forced to flee, captured, kidnapped or killed. Everything was forbidden: alcohol, cigarettes, music, television. Women were forced to cover themselves completely.

On July 9, 2017, the Iraqi Prime Minister announced that the city had been completely retaken. The center of the caliphate was destroyed.

This festival was also a project close to the heart for Hannah Neumann, Green politician in the EU Parliament. When Hannah Neumann was in Mosul for the first time in 2019 and drove over the bridge over the Tigris, she saw a completely destroyed city in front of her. A previously beautiful city. With the help of UNESCO, EU funds were used to rebuild the houses. But culture is not just houses. But the city also has music, art, life, everything that made the city special. That's why the idea came about: Let's bring music back to every corner where music was played in every corner, also to drive away the bad spirits of ISIS.

The bad spirits of IS. Houthefa al-Haso still feels this in Mosul, the city that stood for peaceful coexistence. Houthefa traveled from the Sinjar area to Mosul this morning. She is a Yazidi and belongs to the ethnic minority that IS expelled from their homeland, enslaved and murdered.

Women and children were systematically raped and sold. An estimated 5,000 people were murdered. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, in a joint motion by the traffic light factions and the CDU/CSU faction, the acts of violence committed in 2014 by the terrorist organization “Islamic State” on Iraqi territory were declared within the meaning of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide UN classified as genocide.

Houthefa is in the city for the first time, it's not just beautiful for her, it's difficult for her. Because this is where many of her friends were kidnapped. All the Yazidi girls who were kidnapped here are my sisters, she tells me. This creates negative feelings. At the same time, standing here in front of the people and asserting ourselves by singing means we show that we have not allowed ourselves to be broken. We will sing today, loudly, in our own language, celebrating our own folklore.”

And then she starts singing in Mosul. It has become dark. We're still waiting for the muezzin and the prayer. Then Mosul hears Houthefa's voice for the first time: loud, proud and not broken.