By 2026, Maximilien Robespierre (1758-1794) will have his museum in the house where he lived from 1787 to April 1789 and his departure for the States General, in Versailles. Frédéric Leturque, the center-right mayor, confirmed this. When in 2016, the association Friends of Robespierre for the bicentenary of the French Revolution (ARBR) exposed to him, petition of 7,000 signatures in support, a thirty-year claim, the municipality undoubtedly understood all the economic and tourist interest which it could draw from the exploitation of its image. Even if the action of the lawyer from Arrows within the committee of public safety continues to arouse the ire of his contemptors, who present him as a bloodthirsty tyrant, despite the work “Many current historians of the Revolution who have been dismantling these prejudices over the past ten years”, comments Alcide Carton, the president of the ARBR.

Neither sacralization nor denigration

In fact, “It will be less of a museum than of an interpretation center. No question of sanctifying Robespierre, nor of denigrating him, we are rather in a logic of explaining his role during the Revolution, by giving pride of place to digital tools. It is about repositioning Robespierre in his hometown ”, insists Laurent Wiart, curator in charge of heritage in Arras. Its content will be defined by a scientific committee made up of Guillaume Mazeau and Hervé Leuwers. “Controversy is not their point. These historians make history ”, rejoices Alcide Carton, for whom the fights (secularism, freedom of opinion, social equality, rights to education and to live with dignity, etc.) of Robespierre “Remain relevant”. Next February, the city council should decide on the creation of this museum space, as part of the multi-year investment plan. Its cost, supported up to a third by the city, is estimated at 800,000 euros. Letters signed by the Incorruptible, an act of baptism, a plate in his glory could supply this educational space.