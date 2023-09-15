A 65-year-old Muscovite who wanted to cure her son of alcoholism fell for the tricks of scammers, reports Baza.

According to the channel, a desperate pensioner found the healer’s contacts in the newspaper. Calling one of the numbers provided, she described her situation. The woman who answered agreed to help and asked for ten thousand rubles to light candles in the temple.

A few days later, the “healer” called the Muscovite back, said that it was urgent to carry out the ritual, and demanded 150 thousand rubles for this. The pensioner had to take out a loan.

After this, the “witch”, for 20 thousand rubles, ordered the woman to perform an independent ceremony at the Kuzminskoye cemetery: dig a hole in the man’s grave and bury an empty vodka bottle there, and bury a T-shirt in the woman’s grave.

The Muscovite did everything according to the instructions, but her “savior” stopped communicating. The woman found a newspaper with an advertisement and called the second number listed there. The man who answered her said that the healer died in 2007. The pensioner realized that she had been deceived by swindlers.

Previously, a capital pensioner, on the advice of scammers, sold his apartment and bought cryptocurrency.