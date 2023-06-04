According to the Muscovite, she is experiencing aggression both towards the person who climbed under her skirt with a camera, and towards the one who filmed and distributed the video from the outside.

“An unknown person saw what was happening and decided to make a sensation out of it. He called neither me nor this citizen. It is known that police officers are always on duty at the top, that is, he could be punished immediately … It’s a shame because of the heartlessness of people, ”the interlocutor of Moslenta emphasized.

Being an adult Shevchenko wrote a statement to the police. She specified that she had been at the station for four hours. “This person has already been identified by cameras. On Monday, most likely, he will be detained. The identities of those who filmed and distributed the video on the network are still being established, since these are also illegal actions, because my face and not only it is visible there … These people will also be punished to the fullest, ”she said.