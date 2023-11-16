A Muscovite who proposed marriage to his beloved at the VDNH metro station was arrested for five days, it follows from resolutions capital court. His actions were classified as petty hooliganism.

“Ignoring the rules of decency and disregarding the interests of the passengers who were on the platform, in order to attract the media, he sat down on a chair, laid out a table, put a soft drink, two glasses, a pineapple on it, disturbing the flow of passengers. “Everything that happened was filmed and posted online; the video was viewed by 621,000 people,” the text of the document says.

Thus, according to the court, the man committed an administrative offense under Part 1 of Article 20.1 of the Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offences.

It is clarified that at the court hearing he admitted guilt in committing an offense.

Earlier, a similar act by another man in the subway was caught on video.