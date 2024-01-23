A 75-year-old Muscovite lost her apartment and all her savings due to scammers

A resident of Moscow talked to the scammers and was left without an apartment and savings. The capital's prosecutor's office drew attention to the incident in its Telegram-channel.

A 75-year-old pensioner received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. To be more convincing, he gave his personal number and service ID number. The man said that a loan in the amount of about a million rubles was issued in the name of a Muscovite. When she replied that she had not taken out any loans, her interlocutor said that she urgently needed to sort out this issue so as not to lose property and money. He added that a bank employee would soon contact the woman.

Soon, a fake employee of a credit institution contacted the pensioner and said that in order to save her savings, all funds would need to be transferred to a “safe account.” Fearing the possible loss of money, she followed all the caller’s instructions and transferred the money.

See also Dubai Falcons Champion Polo Partners Cup Related materials:

After some time, the scammers called the elderly woman again, saying that some criminals had put her apartment up for sale on the Internet. To save her home, they convinced the Muscovite to urgently sell her property to trusted people. Having again trusted her interlocutors, the Russian woman collected all the documents required for the transaction and, under the control of the scammers, concluded a deal for the sale and purchase of her apartment. She again transferred the proceeds – more than 10 million rubles – to the “safe account” dictated by the scammers.

According to law enforcement estimates, the total damage caused to the pensioner amounted to more than 15 million rubles.

Earlier that day, it became known that a Tyumen man had deceived his father, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and a mental disorder, and took possession of his house.