“We ate potato peels from the dump. Mom asked for alms, ”the interlocutor shared her memories. According to her, they survived only thanks to their mother, who from childhood, being an orphan, got used to poverty, which helped her cope with difficult conditions during the war.

After some time, the father was found wounded in the hospital, so the family began to receive some food. However, another problem did not let go, Paramonova continued, the family had nowhere to live. I had to constantly move from house to house, because no one wanted to leave a woman with two small children at home for a long time.

Earlier it became known about the main events of the celebration of Victory Day in Moscow.