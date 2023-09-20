In a conversation with Moslenta, Sasha Braulov, who is passionate about embroidery of historical buildings and currently works as an analyst, named Narkomfin’s favorite house as his favorite. By profession he is a product designer and artist.

“I really love all the buildings in my embroideries, but now my favorite is the Narkomfin house. This is a unique building, through the fate of which you can view the history of our entire country, starting from the 1920s: here are the experiments and upheavals of the 20s, the changes of the 60s, the desolation of the 90s,” said the Muscovite.

Braulov advised the townspeople to go on a tour to this house and see everything with their own eyes. He visited there before, during and after the restoration, noting the incredible transformation of the building.

