“Lenta.ru”: Muscovite Svetlana, who opened the farm, spoke about mantras for cows

A real farmer should be a superman, an obstetrician, and even, in a sense, an astronaut on an alien planet, says a Muscovite named Svetlana, who took up farming. She stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Svetlana lives in a small village in the Tula region, where, together with like-minded people, she runs a household and conducts spiritual practices. The Muscovite said that at first she grew vegetables on the plot of land that she rented with her relatives, and then she got cows and goats. The woman noted that the first eight cows were given to her for foster care. Svetlana sang mantras to them, kissed their noses and milked them to classical music. When their owner decided to sell the animals for meat, the Muscovite woman took them in with her.

Related materials:

The woman noted that she often encounters farming difficulties, including financial ones. “For example, we only paid off the debt for hay in June; there was no money at all. We were able to live peacefully for two weeks, but now we have to again,” she says. Svetlana believes that a real farmer must have many skills to successfully run a farm. She and her like-minded people also believe that when making cheese and other products, both technical processes and the attitude of the employees are important, so they work to their favorite music or mantras so that the products become tasty.

The Muscovite claims that she does not regret her decision to leave the city. According to Svetlana, she likes farming because of the feeling of freedom and unity. “I love my animals, I love the people around me and my lifestyle,” she says.

Earlier, a cat nurse spoke about the dangers of caring for other people’s cats. According to the cat sitter, problems begin when you have to work with pets living in unsanitary conditions.