A resident of Moscow decided to take a taxi to the Crimea, which cost him 65 thousand rubles. According to Telegram-channel AB News, a man ordered a taxi from his house in the Moscow City area to the Crimean city of Sudak.

Initially, the application calculated that the trip would take 20 hours and cost 73,760 rubles in the Comfort Plus tariff. However, upon arrival, the taxi driver asked to cancel the trip on the app in order to drop the price. Sitting in the car, the man said: “What a job for me, I need to go to the sea!” and they started.

In reality, the trip took almost two days. All this time, the Muscovite drank beer and asked the taxi driver to stop at various establishments to have a barbecue or a burger. Travelers even got into a six-hour traffic jam on the Crimean bridge, which, as the taxi driver said, the passenger simply overslept.

Upon arrival in Sudak, the Russian gave the taxi driver 10 cans of beer. The driver himself also decided to stay for a few days to rest on the sea. In addition, at the end of the mini-vacation, he was lucky enough to find a passenger on his way back almost to Moscow.

