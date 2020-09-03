A resident of Moscow received serious chemical burns to her fingers after a manicure in the salon of Russian fashion model and rapper Timati Anastasia Reshetova. On Thursday, September 3, reports Life with reference to the closed Telegram channel Yobajur, which had photos of the victim at its disposal.

It is clarified that the client turned to the management of the salon with a claim after what happened, and they, in turn, returned her money for the procedure. At the same time, the treatment took the girl for a long time, and the injured fingers constantly hurt.

According to the publication, after the restoration, the Muscovite again turned to the salon, making an appointment with the pedicure master. This time the girl’s toes were chemically burned. However, now the salon decided not to make concessions, saying that the injuries received were associated with the individual characteristics of the client. There they advised the Muscovite not to cover her nails with gel polish anymore.

