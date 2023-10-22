“Your working day is coming to an end in a couple of hours, and we want to thank you for driving half of Moscow back and forth all day,” the passenger said into the voice communication device. In response, the metro employee thanked her and noted that he was very pleased.

“Very cool, a really good deed”, “Working with people, it’s so nice to hear the usual “thank you””, “This is very sweet and sincere”, “As a driver, I’ll say that it’s very nice to hear this from passengers,” netizens reacted to video clip.

Earlier, an unusual passenger of the Moscow metro was caught on video and touched the hearts of Russians.