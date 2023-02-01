A graduate of the Russian State University for the Humanities said that he defended a diploma written by the ChatGPT neural network

A graduate of the Russian State University for the Humanities defended a diploma written by the ChatGPT neural network. He reported this in his account on Twitter and confirmed in comments Baza edition.

According to the story of a Muscovite who introduced himself as Alexander, he decided to use a neural network to combine business with pleasure – to get rid of scientific work and test the capabilities of a new neural network.

According to the graduate, in total he spent less than a day working with the neural network. “The diploma took 23 hours: about 15 hours to imposingly write, and 8 hours of suffering at night to have time to edit it all by the deadline,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that he did a significant part of the work on his own – he entered the necessary queries, corrected the results issued by ChatGPT, and translated them from English into Russian. Alexander also added that his acquaintances, who observed the work with the neural network, could not always determine which of the fragments of the diploma was written by him, and which by the algorithm.

As a result, the student received a “satisfactory” mark for the scientific work written by the neural network, and the reviewer even praised some aspects of his work, noting the quality of the design and the novelty of the study.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence bot developed by OpenAI. He knows how to conduct a conversation, give answers to questions asked, as well as edit and create computer code and even poems and songs. Musician Nick Cave called writing songs using this neural network a mockery of humanity.