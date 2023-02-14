Muscovite explained the complaint about LGBT propaganda against her by her ex-husband as revenge

A resident of Moscow asked the police to check his ex-wife for LGBT propaganda because of a photo of a child from a costume party. The reason could be that the ex-wife refused to return to the man and took the knife presented by dad from her five-year-old son. A woman named Regina herself told about this to Lente.ru.

Previously Telegram channel “Caution, Moscow” reportedthat a Muscovite wrote a statement to the Ministry of Internal Affairs after seeing a photo from a costume party in the ski resort of Rosa Khutor in the social networks of his ex-wife. The picture shows a woman with a child posing in the presence of a man dressed as a police stripper.

costume party

According to the woman, that evening someone dressed up as a dinosaur, someone Gadget from the animated series “Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers”, someone embodied the image of Harley Quinn and the Joker. One of the men, who attends the event every year, traditionally dressed as a police officer and was partially naked during the fashion show.

This is his signature feature. This is perceived by people with laughter, naturally everything is within reason, because there are many children

The picture that the ex-wife did not like was taken during a photo shoot with the winners of the costume contest. “We took pictures with both the Tirex and the policeman. Since I did not come alone to rest, but with my son, I took pictures everywhere with my son. No one perceived this with any sexual overtones, it is so absurd to attract some kind of LGBT, ”Rigina said.

background

This is not a one-time story, a man has been trying to poison my life for 5 years in a row: he is trying to sue the child, he constantly writes to custody that I am almost a drug addict and an alcoholic RigaMoscow resident

The woman claims that she left her husband in the fifth month of pregnancy, when he raised his hand to her. Despite the divorce and separate life, the beatings continued, according to the interlocutor of Lenta.ru. Righina said that she had repeatedly written statements to the police, but received refusals, and the appeal to the prosecutor’s office remained unanswered.

“Why did he do this under cameras repeatedly – videos from surveillance cameras disappear. The fact is that he himself is a police officer in the past, and he frankly tells me, you don’t understand that I have connections everywhere and, at least sign up, I can beat you and pay a maximum fine of 5 thousand – this is literally, ”said interlocutor of “Lenta.ru”.

knife incident

The court ruled that the child could only see his father for three hours a week in public places. After that, relations with the ex-husband improved, the woman even made concessions and began to give her son to dad with an overnight stay. At some point, the man suggested that the family move in with him – Regina answered in the negative.

A person does not know how to accept refusals, he begins to create intrigues. There were different options, how to unbalance me RigaMoscow resident

According to the woman, after another visit to the father, the child returned home with a gift – a long sharpened knife. The woman took away the traumatic “toy” from the child, which the ex-husband did not like. “He takes his son a week later with a scandal because I took the knife, and the child comes back, says that he bought him another knife, but now he doesn’t give it to him so that I don’t take it. Now he plays with a knife, ”Rigina said.

Because of this, the conflict started from the beginning. I suggested that he visit the guardianship authorities, ask their opinion whether it is necessary to give knives to a five-year-old. He may have thought that I was going to go there and decided to work ahead of time

Earlier, the mayor of Omsk, Sergei Shelest, saw LGBT propaganda in the rainbow figures of pigeons, which were proposed to be installed on the embankment in the city center.

On December 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a complete ban on LGBT propaganda. According to the amendments to the law “On information, information technologies and information protection”, social networks, media, advertising and films will completely prohibit LGBT propaganda, gender reassignment or pedophilia.