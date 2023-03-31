In Moscow, a man touched the ear of a 14-year-old girl and threatened her father with scissors

In one of the communication salons in the Moscow district of Bibirevo, a man armed with scissors stroked the ear of an unfamiliar 14-year-old girl. The incident was captured on video posted by Telegram-Mash channel.

Surveillance footage shows a man approaching a girl standing near the cash register and starting to touch her ear with his fingertips, and then runs his hand down his throat as a threat and moves away. The teenager’s father, who was nearby, was indignant at what had happened and entered into a verbal skirmish with a stranger, but he took out scissors from his pocket and threatened the Muscovite. When a parent grabbed a man who had stuck to his daughter by the collar, he was stopped by other visitors to the salon. After that, the stranger left.

As the authors of the post write, the police are now looking for a Russian who touched a child by the ear.

Earlier in Vladivostok, a man threw an eight-year-old child on the pavement, spread his legs and kissed him. The incident was caught on video. The police soon arrested the suspect. It turned out to be a 33-year-old local resident, who is registered in a psycho-neurological dispensary. As local residents told Lente.ru, the Russian always walked in the company of children and teenagers. According to them, the man has cerebral palsy, and he assured others that he was 17 years old.