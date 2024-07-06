The relations that Spain established with Morocco and Western Sahara during the 19th and 20th centuries were fully colonial. It is not valid here to say that they were less bad than those of other European countries or that they were not operated as if they were authentic colonies, under the excuse that they were fully-fledged Spanish provinces. This is what Laura Casielles affirms in her necessary essay Sand in the eyes, an investigation that shows how history has been hidden or distorted over many decades. Casielles “dares to delve into the murky, the uncomfortable, what breaks the dichotomies (right-left, bad-good). To give some answers and continue asking questions,” says poet Berta García Faet in her review of the book.

Other books reviewed by experts Babelia are Tarantula, in which Eduardo Halfon confronts his two identities, Guatemalan and Jewish, in a story that recalls the time he spent in 1984 in a camp for children of the diaspora with the purpose of forming obedient citizens of a Zionist State; Mother of atomic heart, where Agustín Fernández Mallo recounts the memories of his father’s life, his death and his relationship with him; Four Quantum Talesby Javier Argüello, a series of stories halfway between the explanation of Albert Einstein’s famous theory and love stories; The lost time, by Clara Ramas, in which the author, rather than confirming the omnipresence of the melancholic, focuses on the criticism of the lost and ghostly object called the Golden Age; Cabinet of curiosities, the catalogue of fascinating characters described by Joseph Roth; The cooperative republic, by Alexander Gourevitch, who highlights the importance of the social economy movement that emerged in the mid-nineteenth century in achieving the values ​​of democracy; and To Quico Rivasthe biography written by Fran G. Matute about the brilliant and subversive counterculture figure, one of the great supporting actors of the Movida madrileña but, at the same time, one of the catalysts of that cultural revolution.

On the other hand, five publications manage to highlight the work of authors born at the end of the 19th century or beginning of the 20th century, who are now acquiring new nuances. These are: War in Spainwhich allows us to discover a more committed and controversial Juan Ramón Jiménez; The Sinsombrero and a new 27which places on an equal footing female writers of unquestionable quality who were overshadowed by male authors who experienced the same vicissitudes as their generation peers; Complete poetrywhich reveals a more subtle and evasive Luis Cernuda, insecure and shy; Selected narrativewhich shows Max Aub’s commitment to bearing witness and his experimental penchant; I came across a man who was passing byby Joan Salvat-Papasseit, to rescue once and for all a libertarian, independence-supporting and futurist poet.

