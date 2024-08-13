Two pages have been enough for Ismael Zambada García to shake the official version of his capture in the United States and, in the process, shake up the political chessboard in Sinaloa. El Mayo’s letter, released by his lawyer Frank Pérez last Saturday, forced Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum to take a position just a few hours after its publication. At the center of the scandal is the murder of Héctor Melesio Cuén, Rocha’s political rival, made public on the same day as the arrest of the 76-year-old drug lord and Joaquín Guzmán López, El Chapo’s son. Zambada claims that he was going to meet with both of them on the day of his surprise arrest, that the Sinaloa Cartel leadership was going to settle a conflict at the state’s main public university and that one of his bodyguards was a commander of the state Judicial Police. His statements, which have not been corroborated, have sparked controversy over the influence of organized crime in public affairs in Mexico and have provided an early warning of the scope of a potential agreement between El Mayo and the U.S. authorities on the other side of the Rio Grande.

El Mayo says the meeting was scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 25 at Huertos del Pedregal, a luxurious event hall on the outskirts of Culiacán, the state capital and a stronghold of the Sinaloa Cartel. In addition to the politicians, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, leader of Los Chapitos, the faction of the cartel led by El Chapo’s sons, was also expected to attend. Zambada greeted Cuén, “a long-time friend of mine,” moments before meeting Guzmán López, “whom I have known since I was a child,” who asked him to follow him. “A group of men assaulted me, threw me to the ground and placed a dark-colored hood over my head,” the boss said of the alleged ambush.

According to this version, it was placed in the back of a pickup truck. pick-up and taken to a landing strip about 20 minutes away, where he boarded the private plane in which he was delivered to the United States by his former partner. “I know that the official version given by the authorities of the State of Sinaloa is that Hector Cuen was shot on the night of July 25 at a gas station by two men who wanted to steal his truck,” reads the capo’s statement. “That is not what happened. They killed him at the same time and in the same place where they kidnapped me,” he says.

Governor Rocha denied having been present. “If they said I was going to be there, well, they lied, and if you believed them, well, you fell right into the trap,” the governor said during a visit to the state by López Obrador and Sheinbaum. Rocha was careful not to make any statements at the insistence of the media and consulted with the president before giving his version. The governor had said days before that he was not in Sinaloa on the day of Zambada’s arrest and Cuén’s murder. He claims that he took a flight to Los Angeles around nine in the morning, two hours earlier on the timeline stated by El Mayo.

Rocha took a plane from the private company Servicio Ejecutivos Aéreos Viz, of the former PRI deputy Jesús Vizcarra and his brothers, along with two of his four children, two women and two grandchildren, according to information published by journalist Marcos Vizcarra in the magazine Mirror, who had access to the flight logs. Doubts about the governor’s whereabouts had spread because he had not given concrete details of his visit to California. On the official page of the Government of Sinaloa there was a jump in the press releases, with notes from July 24 and 26 detailing his activities, but not from the 25th. “I am out of the State and from a distance the Secretary of Public Security has informed me of the unfortunate event in which Professor Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, former rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, lost his life,” said the governor in a video recorded and published on his social networks in the early hours of July 26, where he does not clarify where he was.

The first account that linked Cuén’s murder with Zambada’s capture was published on July 29 on the portal Crash Out Media by veteran journalist Ioan Grillo. Since then, there has been talk of the meeting with the former mayor of Culiacán, that the meeting was going to take place in Huertos del Pedregal and how four of his bodyguards were outnumbered by Guzmán López’s hitmen. The version, attributed to a former member of El Mayo’s security team who is behind bars, expanded on the details that Pérez had given about the capture of his client on July 27, about a “kidnapping” at the hands of Guzmán López, alias The GüeroIt was also a possible alternative to the cryptic robbery theory that the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office had put forward regarding the death of Cuén, a PRI deputy. Grillo’s text does not mention Rocha.

El Mayo’s version is explosive and problematic for the government because it offers a detailed account of what happened compared to the contradictions and doubts that have dominated the official version of the arrest. Zambada tells how, when, where and why he was arrested. His account follows the strategies seen in American courts, where telling a good story is more important and can be more decisive than proving it. It sows doubts, beyond the evidence and statements that Rocha has provided.

El Mayo’s letter did not come out of nowhere. A day earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico broke its two-week silence and issued its government’s official version of the arrest. It did so with a five-point report summarizing that Zambada was taken against his will to U.S. territory and denied an extraterritorial operation by Washington agencies on Mexican soil.

The White House has been extremely careful about the details it was going to share with the López Obrador administration and the public, aware that its words could have a direct impact on the bilateral relationship and on the message that was sent to the Sinaloa Cartel after the capture. One of the interpretations based on the official version, given the insistence of Washington and Mexico that the capture took them by surprise, is that the only ones who knew how they had ended up in the United States were the drug traffickers involved: Zambada and Guzmán López. The table was set for El Mayo’s latest media coup. Just as he did after the arrest, Zambada took advantage of the gaps in the narrative that both governments did not want or could not fill.

A cascade of reactions followed the publication of the letter. The Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Saturday that José Rosario Heras López, the police chief who supposedly watched El Mayo’s back, does work for the Sinaloa Investigative Police and that he was on vacation from July 14 to 30. He said, however, that he maintained that the theft of the truck was the main motive for Cuén’s murder. The ministerial authorities revealed a video on Tuesday showing the moment when a motorcycle approaches the truck in which the politician was traveling, according to the testimony of his companion. The men opened the door of the vehicle, while it was stopped at a gas station, and left the scene, according to images captured by a security camera.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) took over the case and said on Sunday that it was already investigating Zambada’s claims, with investigations at the sites and people mentioned. In that same statement, the FGR said it had opened an investigation file against both drug traffickers with crimes such as “treason” and “whatever comes of it,” two phrases so ambiguous that they brought a smile to López Obrador’s face at La Mañanera on Monday.

Neither the ministerial authorities nor the federal government have been able to offer a precise account of what happened that differs from what El Mayo suggests. López Obrador did make it clear that he was upset by the versions that linked Rocha, one of the Morena governors, to drug trafficking, especially given the insistence of his rivals that there is a “narco-government.” “We arrived [al poder] “With high morale, we did not arrive leaving behind pieces of dignity along the way, we were not helped by drug traffickers or white-collar criminals,” argued the president. “We are not corrupt.”

The letter from El Mayo, a veteran of a thousand battles in organized crime, revives the controversy that took place with Genaro García Luna, Felipe Calderón’s anti-drug czar, a political adversary of López Obrador. García Luna was convicted last year in New York for collaborating for two decades with the Sinaloa Cartel, after the testimonies of a dozen Mexican drug traffickers who testified against him, including Jesús King Zambada, brother of El Mayo. López Obrador celebrated the verdict in grand style and took political advantage of it. The National Action Party (PAN), the main opposition force, entrenched itself in the weeks following the verdict. “García Luna has nothing to do with the PAN,” Marko Cortés, the national leader, told this newspaper. The scandal surrounding Zambada has reversed the roles: Morena says that the word of a drug trafficker cannot be believed and defends itself from the media attacks from the United States, and the PAN has gone on the offensive.

However, there remains a fundamental difference between the two scandals. García Luna fell after a judicial process. Rocha, Cuén and Zambada have been the protagonists of a media trial, at least until now. The possibility of El Mayo’s statements being brought to court is in the hands of the American justice system and the political will of Washington to pursue the accusations. That is the price of Zambada being tried in the United States, presumably in New York, in the same court as El Chapo and García Luna. The letter from the boss is a sign to both governments that he knows this game well and that he knows how to play it.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.