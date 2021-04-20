100 montaditos in the same day. The ‘Murcian youtuber’ Dryan Eats has gone to one of the stores of this fast food franchise to order and Try absolutely all the sandwiches available on the menu.

“You’re sure? You alone? ”, The waiter is heard saying when he approaches the counter to order the 100 montaditos. To make it more bearable, and not to waste food if you cannot continue eating, they have been preparing in batches of 25 sandwiches.

This feat, which the young man regards as “Super epic”, It took him more than five hours: “thank goodness I came early because I’m going to have montaditos from here until tomorrow,” he says before starting this challenge. The sum total of all the montaditos has amounted to 131.70 euros.

Adrián, who is the real name of Dryan Eats, confesses in the video that was presented at the premises at 12:30 in the morning and it was night to be able to finish them all following the “rigorous order” of the menu.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to do this “, he says when he receives the first three trays with the montaditos. While he is tasting them, he reviews the small sandwiches.

There is so much offer that surely when you go you always end up asking for the same ones. So you can get out of your comfort zone and dare with new flavors, Dryan Eats has saved us from having to try to get it right.

Although he has liked almost all of them, his favorites have been the potato omelette, the meatballs and the stewed veal. Also others that they evoke the flavors of the barracks and the Bando de la Huerta, like chistorra with crispy onion and aioli.

The ‘youtuber’ only had a bad time when he had to try the fish: “I’m doing this for you (for his followers) because I don’t eat tuna “. The tuna fish has been able to bear them, however has needed the help of his cousin, who has come to ‘save’ him and eat at least four of salmon.

“This is a dream come true. It’s the most beast I’ve ever done on the channel “, consider the Murcian. It is seen that he has taken a liking to this type of challenge because, after gorging himself on sandwiches, He has returned to a franchise to ask for the entire letter and is already thinking about which one will be the next.

Dryan Eats aspired to realize this crazy idea to celebrate 100,000 subscribers. However, he considers it like a very distant goal, so you have decided to carry it out earlier. Dryan Eats currently has 77,700 subscribers on his YouTube channel and hopes that the video reaches the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos to collaborate with him.