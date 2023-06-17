Saturday, June 17, 2023, 08:15



| Updated 08:40 a.m.

The Murcian ‘start-up’ Notrick is going to promote the Montepríncipe Sport Center club with a project to expand and renovate its facilities, after taking over its management for the next 20 years, becoming its first physical facility. The Murcian company, specialist in the digital management of tennis and paddle tennis schools, has a development project for these facilities located between Murcia and Molina de Segura that includes reinforcing both its tennis and paddle sports offer as well as leisure activities, they explained. sources of the Murcian start-up.

The start-up will be with three clay tennis courts -the expansion plan includes the construction of five more in the coming years and a high performance center-, a base tennis school, gym, five World Padel paddle tennis courts Tour and 22×12 pool with children’s area. The first phase will be completed in October.

These facilities “will make it possible to host international sporting events and host different non-sports leisure and entertainment events,” said Norberto Rodríguez, founding partner of Notrick together with José Cuenca. Club Montepríncipe has 6,800 m2 of facilities, but has an additional area of ​​48,000 m2 available.

One of the keys to the plan, which has already begun, is the complete digitization of the club’s activity, for which it will take advantage of “all its experience in this matter and the possibilities offered by the ‘app’ that we have developed and that schools and academies of seven countries”, he added, noting that “for Notrick it is a very exciting moment; we want to apply all our experience in sports management to create a complete offer.”