A Murcian rally in a natural park: “If the Paris-Dakar has modified its circuit, how it will not do a local test”

Sierra Espuña has many peculiarities, and the first one is that it is not a saw, but a massif; that in his day, Iker Jiménez and his fourth millennium were taken for the sanatorium of tuberculosos that he houses in his hills; And, in addition, few as she can boast of having been dressed by a mountain tailor. It also covers, and this data is very important, 20,890 hectares of land. Sierra Espuña is, and it has been for several centuriesa special place of Murcia geography. In spite of this, the Popular Party has proposed to subtract 2.6 kilometers in an area protected by several protection figures to which it is attached, such as areas of special conservation (Zed) or areas of special protection for birds (Zepa) to guarantee the celebration of the known Rally of the Santa de Totana.

In 1931, it was declared a natural site of national interest, recognizing its natural and landscape value. Subsequently, in 1992, the category of Regional Park was granted, maximum protection in the region, covering an extension of 17,804 hectares. In addition, since 1998, it is part of the Natura 2000 Network as a area of ​​special protection for birds (Zepa), highlighting for the presence of species such as the Royal Eagle and the Royal Owl. In July 2000, it was included in the list of places of community importance (LIC) of the European Union, reinforcing its ecological relevance at the community level. And until today.

Despite all these protection figures, at the beginning of February, the mayor of Totana, Juan Pagán, announced the registration of a law proposition in the Regional Assembly to modify the limits of Sierra Espuña. With the support of the PP and Vox, the measure sought to exclude 2.6 kilometers of park and the surroundings of the sanctuary of the Holy of its environmental protection.

Although the text did not explicitly mention it, the objective was clear: recover the Totana rally, in suspense since 2023 for its incompatibility with the protection of Sierra Espuña. The proposal also opened a debate that not only revolves around the automobile test, but to other events in the area. From the City of Totana it is argued that park protection could affect the pilgrimage of Santa Eulalia, putting activities such as fireworks or the use of recreational areas at risk.

In response, the PSRM opposed any reduction in the limits of the park. But instead, he proposed a motion to ensure that both the pilgrimage and the rally can be celebrated without implying sacrificing environmental protection. Its proposal is to regulate both activities within the Rector for the Use and Management of the Park (PRUG), a municipal planning instrument that defines what activities can be carried out in the protected space and under what conditions.

The geographer of the University of Murcia Alfredo Pérez, believes that these intersectionalities within the competences between administrations are a good part of the problem: “The CARM deals with the territory management (OT), while the municipalities manage the general urban management plans, including the qualification and requalification of the land, which is already quite competence.

The most paradigmatic example of this type of litigation, he points out, is the case of the Cope Navy. It began in 2005 and ended in 2019 with a judicial resolution. “If the petition is born from a town hall, it has little travel because it interferes with regional powers and demonstrates a supine ignorance of administrative limits.”

The conflict, deep down, does not revolve around whether the pilgrimage and the rally will be celebrated, but under what conditions. The position of the mayor of Totana is that the only way to guarantee the race is to reduce the limits of the park – a cut of 58 hectares, 580,000 square meters – while the PSRM defends that it can be included in the PRUG without modifying the protected area. Finally, it has been the socialist motion that has come forward with support, although reluctantly, of PP and Vox, while Podemos was the only group that voted against.

Modify a natural park “A la Letter”

His deputy Víctor Egío has criticized the maneuver and ensures that “modifying the letter the limits of a natural park or changing its governing plan just to fit a car race makes no sense.” Ecologists in action, on the other hand, insists that the impact of a pilgrimage with that of a rally is not comparable, and that the latter should be avoided in a protected space, especially when there are alternatives outside the park.

For his part, Jorge Sánchez, biologist of the Association of Naturalists of Southeast (ANSE), argues that “these legal maneuvers cannot be done to justify issues that are unrealizable, because they fall by their own weight. They are initiatives that are launched to content certain sectors, but have no real tour. ”

Antonio López, a neighbor and promoter of the Totana Rally, has assured Eldiario.es Region of Murcia that the day in which the automobile competition is celebrated is “the day that is most guarded is the mountains”: “Look every year we have been doing the rally and nothing has never happened. I do not understand this nonsense of prohibiting things at this point. The climb to the holy leaves a lot of money to the province of Murcia and the celebration of the pilgrimage also danger. ” Sánchez clarifies that the pilgrimage “has its historical root, and it is well. But a sports test with cars that can suffer accidents or fire ”is a forest pressure that Sierra Espuña cannot bear.

The National Park Figure, getting further and farther

Since 2017, the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia has tried to promote the candidacy of Sierra Espuña for its declaration as a National Park, highlighting its biodiversity and the emblematic forest repopulation. In 2020, the proposal to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge was officially presented. The candidacy has had the support of the local community and various personalities.

In 2019, a campaign entitled ‘I want Sierra Espuña to be National Park’ gathered musicians and actors in a promotional video to support the initiative. In addition, the Tourist Commonwealth of Sierra Espuña, which includes the adjoining municipalities, has expressed interest in the declaration, seeking to boost sustainable tourism and conservation of the environment.

According to Sánchez, Carm herself is not clear about what to do with the park. “If it were National Park, hunting would be prohibited, but two years ago they tried to deliver hunting management to the Hunting Federation. Everything at the same time cannot be. ”

One of the requirements required by law for this protection category is precisely a minimum extension of 20,000 hectares. For this, the inclusion of adjacent areas, such as the Sierras de Tecia and Zzadadilla in Lorca, has been proposed, which would allow the required extension and strengthen the candidacy of Sierra Espuña as the 17th National Park of Spain. That, of course, if they do not miss hectares for another place.

Sierra Espuña’s statement as a National Park would not only reinforce the protection of its ecosystems, but also increase its national and international projection, enhancing environmental tourism and generating socio -economic benefits for local communities. Sánchez, states that this proposal is “a toast to the sun, because nobody openly means that the rally cannot be done.” Also, it emphasizes that if you try the magnitude of the Paris-Dakar they have been able to modify their itinerary, how will not be able to do a local competition.

Pilgrimage, repopulation and snow wells

The pilgrimage in honor of Santa Eulalia de Mérida, Patroness of Totana since 1644, is a tradition dating from the seventeenth century. Every December 8, a multitude of faithful accompanies the image of the Holy from its sanctuary in Sierra Espuña to the church of Santiago in Totana, where it remains until its return on January 7. At the same time, the rise to the saint, which is the official name of the automobile competition, celebrated its first edition in 1984 and was being held thirty -seven consecutive years until it stopped organizing for breaching the park protection regulations.

Many decades ago, at the end of the 19th century, in the mountain massif that extends through the municipalities of Alhama de Murcia, Totana, Mula, Aledo, Librilla and Pliego, the deforestation made almost the entire tree mass disappear and the first symptoms of a desertification that would put the ecological integrity of the area disappeared. The Forestry Cartagena engineer Ricardo Codorniu, in 1889, after detailed studies of the ecosystem, which included climatic and soil aspects, designed a total reforestation plan of the land following a methodical and scientific process.

For approximately twelve years, more than two thousand operators worked in the plantation of native species, such as the Carrasco pine, adapted to local weather and soil. For difficult access areas, Codorniu devised creative solutions, such as firing encapsulated seeds with shotguns, anticipating modern air dispersion techniques. In addition, infrastructure such as roads, bridges and dikes were built to facilitate work and prevent erosion. Its integral and sustainable approach transformed Sierra Espuña, making it a reference of environmental recovery in its time.

Sierra Espuña also houses traditional constructions made with the technique of the “dry stone”, which uses stone without roughing as the only material. This technique has been proposed for its inclusion as an immaterial cultural interest, reflecting the importance of local constructive practices in the cultural identity of the region.

From the end of the 16th century to the beginning of the 20th century, Sierra Espuña was the regional epicenter of the production and distribution of ice. During this period, around 25 snow wells were built, with a total storage capacity of up to 25,000 metric tons of ice. These structures, known as ‘snow wells’, were used to store snow during the winter, which was later transformed into ice and was distributed during the summer in hospitals, cities and villas of the kingdom of Murcia. This practice was essential for food conservation and the use of ice for therapeutic purposes before the invention of modern refrigeration. The activity ceased in the 1920s, but the wells remain as a testimony of this historical industry.