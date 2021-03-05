The Murcian deputy of the PSOE Juan Luis Soto Burillo is one of the promoters of the proposal of law for the eradication of LGTBIphobia in sports, especially in football, which the Socialists have registered with the Culture and Sports Commission of the Congress.

The proposal calls on the Government of Spain to develop a campaign to “promote inclusive sport” in order to “gain space, visibility, acceptance and respect for the LGTBI community” in the world of sports competition. emphasizing soccer, the king of sports in this country. It also proposes to draft a protocol that establishes the suspension for five minutes of the competition when there are intolerant acts against the LGTBI community, as well as apology for racism or violence against women.

But the most striking thing is that, in the explanatory memorandum, there are 142 professional footballers in Spain who are homosexualAlthough very few (if not any) have openly recognized it, at least in the field of men’s football. Asked about THE TRUTH about the information he has to provide this precise data, the Socialist deputy Juan Luis Soto Burillo acknowledges that it is “a hypothesis.”

The text of the bill says that there are studies that indicate that at least 6% of the European population defines themselves as a member of the LGTBI collective. Extrapolating this data to Spain, “there would be 1.3 million LGTBI citizens who would practice sports, and 270 of the 4,453 high-level athletes that the Higher Sports Council had cataloged in 2017 would belong to this group. By disciplines, there would be 42,000 federated LGTBI footballers, according to official data from 2016, among which 142 would do so as professionals. The legislative initiative does not provide the name of any known LGTBI footballer in Spain.