A Murcian lawyer reveals an error on the Iberdrola website that makes it difficult to access regulated electricity and gas rates. / Jesus Hellin / EP

The Murcian lawyer Samuel Parra has revealed an error on the Iberdrola website that makes it difficult to access regulated electricity and gas rates. Parra directs ePrivacidad, a consulting firm specializing in reputation, defense of privacy and digital rights on the Internet. In addition, he is the director of the Data Protection area at Égida, helping other companies to comply with current data protection regulations.

The lawyer has not hesitated to denounce the mistake that Iberdrola was making on his Twitter account. For a few days the company has not offered regulated electricity and gas rates to its customers, something to which it is obliged. The brand under which Iberdrola markets these prices is called ‘Curenergía’ and has its own website. The authorities forced energy companies to create new brands so that customers could distinguish whether they contracted energy in the free market or in the regulated market.

Do you know what he has done? @iberdrola so that consumers do not find the Curenergia website (its regulated electricity and GAS rate marketer) on Google and thus we cannot easily locate Curenergía’s contact details? 🔽 Samuel Parra ️️🇪🇺 (@Samuel_Parra) October 31, 2022

This past Tuesday it was not possible to access the Curenergía website with an internet search. Access to this page did not appear in Google results. Iberdrola’s Curenergía page asked to remain hidden from Internet searches for last-year marketers.

A lawyer warns of the error and the ministry issues a statement



The lawyer Samuel Parra published a thread on his Twitter account explaining the mistake that Iberdrola had made. “They have added a ‘noindex’ tag in the source code of their website. By adding this tag, you tell internet search engines (such as Google) not to index any content on that web page, so it disappears from Google searches,” the lawyer wrote on his Twitter account.

In short, Parra realized that Iberdrola’s Curenergía page was programmed to ask search engines to pass by. Which means that an ordinary user would find it very difficult to find this website. It seemed strange to him not to find the web in a simple search putting ‘Curenergía’.

Engineer and hacker Jaime Gómez-Obregón stated on Twitter that “the changes were introduced on October 27.” «We cannot rule out that it is a technical error, but it is something more rare in this case because the Cuernergía page has existed for a long time. It would make more sense to find this bug on a newly created website,” Oregon explained.

The bug is already fixed



This error was corrected last Tuesday and the company did not offer any explanation of what happened. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, without directly mentioning this event, released a statement on Twitter. “Energy marketers have the obligation to offer simple and affordable access to their clients, regardless of the rate they want to contract, without obstacles or obstacles and with total transparency,” the Ministry published from its official account.

📄 COMMUNICATION On the accessibility of consumers to the contracting of the rates of last resort (TUR) regulated by the Government pic.twitter.com/fMxlgW3szx Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (@mitecogob) November 1, 2022

Now the search engines no longer pass by and you can access the Curenergía page. Although Iberdrola has not commented on the matter, the company has acknowledged that it is receiving a large number of queries a day from customers who want to switch to the regulated gas rate.