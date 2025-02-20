A Murcian deputy of Vox: “Torrente symbolizes what many honest and workers think”

The Murcian deputy of Vox Antonio Martínez Nieto lashed out on Tuesday in the Regional Assembly against the current industry of film and art in a debate about the future of the mythical Rex Cinema Chamber of the Murcian capital: “They are obsessed with the mantras of communism And social democracy, ”he said during his speech, in reference to the film industry. This reason, he said, for which many movie theaters have closed throughout the country.

The debate, at the request of Podemos, focused on the proposal of this party for declaring the Rex cinema of cultural interest. The room, with more than a century of history, closed its doors in 2019 and recently the City Council of the Capital – in the hands of the PP – approved a measure to expand its uses, so despite the fight of the platform for a Rex Vivo could end up becoming a gym or a shopping center, as the group has denounced.

The proposal was finally rejected in a debate that Martínez Nieto took the opportunity to point out that the film industry “is encamited and charges more from the government than the box office” and dedicating a few words to the character of Torrente embodied by Santiago Segura: “A nice antiheroe that symbolizes in the form of a cartoon what many honest and workers think ”.

“What do representatives of the new left against gyms, shopping centers or restaurants have,” asked the deputy ultra, for whom “cinemas close because of the failure of the industry, which destroys the dissent as it happened to Karla Sofia Gascón, pursued by her opinions against Islam that invades and cannibizes European nations. ”

The Vox deputy also lashed out at the “Woke art, which gives a degenerate cinema and functions as a fetid bomb that empties Salas, closes cinemas and closes culture, that is what we have in Spain.” And claimed “the time of the patriots” and a “national cinema that returns the illusion to the Spaniards to fill the rooms again.”