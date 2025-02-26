A Murcian deputy of Vox says that the LGTB law is “a transvestite pepona” and that you only have to celebrate “agrarian pride”

Last week, the Murcian deputy of Vox Antonio Martínez Nieto put Torrente in the Regional Assembly as an example of “what many honest and workers think.” This Tuesday, in a debate that had budgetary negotiation dyes with the PP Executive, ultra -right -wing training has carried out a direct attack against the LGTBI collective and against their freedoms, and Martínez Nieto has boasted a speech of a speech of an era of an era of an era Very dark. For the deputy, the Autonomous Lgtbi Law, which Vox has intended today to repeal, is “a transvestite pepona”, and the only celebration that would have to be done in Spain – in reference to pride day – is the “agrarian pride.”

The debate, at the request of the extreme right party itself, also aimed at the sword and the wall to the PP in order to remove the autonomous budgets. Martínez Nieto has demanded from the gallery that it is “an essential condition” that in future accounts “there are zero euros for payments to no purpose of LGTB ideology.” And he has done, then, showing an endless reguero of faults of respect for the group and showing that trans people and their rights represent “an attack on human nature and the traditional family.”

“LGTB law works as a conversion therapy that applies to individuals, companies and administrations in all activities. This law does not eliminate any grievance and shows all the inventory of its obscenities when it jumps over the Constitution, ”said Martínez Nieto. “The time has come to repeal it, because it is a refined product of the ‘Woke’ culture, which only triumphs where the rulers are not sufficiently prepared to face the cultural struggle,” he continued.

Martínez Nieto has also highlighted statements without contrast and directly false, such as the LGTBI law “threatens the development of minors with irreversible surgeries”; that “contemplates the withdrawal of custody and the rupture of families”; that “reinforces the indoctrination of activists in the classrooms”; that “puts at risk the spaces of intimacy of women and girls” and that supposes “the erasure of women.”

“Restoration of biological truth”

The ultra -rightist deputy has labeled trans women who participate in sports competitions such as “transvestite men”, said that “institutions” must be released from the obligation to “hang flags” that “do not represent all Spaniards,” and He has valued the executive orders of the Trump government “for the restoration of biological truth” and the resurgence of the “Europe of Faith, the Homeland and the family. ”

Before the verbal offensive starring Martínez Nieto, who has unleashed during his speech, in addition, the laughter in several Vox seats, the deputy of the PSOE, Miguel Ángel Ortega, has expressed, during his response shift, that the words of the ultra -rightist and “The laughs” of his “give disgust” bench. PSOE sources consulted ensure that they will put Martínez Nieto’s speech in the hands of their legal advisors “to value the suitability of putting a lawsuit” for crime of hatred. “They have come to repeal us, to repeal the colleagues of the collective in this camera, to repeal me, to mutilate the identity of the people, to prevent them from living their life in freedom,” said Ortega, with a visible tone of indignation.

For her part, the spokeswoman for Podemos, María Marín, who has deployed a flag of the LGTBIQ collective in the lectern, has expressed that “trans rights are human rights.” “Today, as yesterday and as always, they will have us in front of us,” he said.

Feminism, “a kind of high treason”

The Vox initiative has finally been rejected with 33 votes against -all the hemicycle except the nine vox deputies. After the failure of the motion, and in its time of explanation of vote, Antonio Martínez Nieto has added that “feminism” and the “gender ideology” question “the human species”, and that the latter entails “an act of pederasty “,” A form of sacrilege “and incurs” a kind of high betrayal. ”

Vox extends its demands in Murcia to support the budgets and performs a frontal attack on the LGTBI collective

The ultra -rightist deputy has declared “the total war against gender ideology.” Before, he had come to affirm that in his words there is no “no reason for hate.”