Real Murcia gave a recital against Alcoyano, although the 1-0 final was more than misleading. Especially since he was far superior to his rival, who barely allowed him to get close to Serna’s goal. He let his hair down for the first time this season and brought out the caste and courage that led to his success last season. The grana fans had to be

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in