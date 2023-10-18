A court in Murcia has clarified the blurred limit between how much marijuana can be legally grown for self-consumption and from what amount it can be said that a plantation is destined for drug trafficking. The Fifth Section of the Murcia Court has estimated that having 100 plants between two people, one of whom is a non-smoker, is “a powerful indication” that they are destined for drug trafficking. The magistrates point out that the five plants that the Netherlands allows to maintain for personal use or the six plants and 480 grams of collected product that Uruguay authorizes are more reasonable quantities than the 100 that those now convicted had in Cartagena. In addition, it refines the “guideline” tables that a consumer can collect without falling into crime, established by the Supreme Court in 2001, based on the calculation made by the National Institute of Toxicology on the consumption of a hemp smoker in five days: 25 grams of hashish or 100 of marijuana. The range that the Murcian judges point to is between two and 28 bushes.

The sentence confirms with nuances that imposed by the Criminal Court number 3 of Cartagena, which sentenced two people to prison terms (two and one year) and a fine of 7,000 euros for a serious crime for public health, but now incorporates an argument about what is reasonable to grow for self-consumption and what is not. The two men were arrested after being surprised with the plantation inside an industrial warehouse in the Cabezo Beaza Industrial Park, in Cartagena. There they had accumulated 100 bushes in a state of flowering, 36 in the drying process and more than 30 kilos of product.

First of all, the detainees alleged, of course, that it was for self-consumption, something that no judge has believed. In fact, they have only applied the extenuating circumstance of drug addiction to one of them, because the other convicted person made the tests difficult to prove that he was a user.

The court devotes most of the five-page ruling to setting the limits between self-sufficiency and trafficking. The judges declare that “the number of plants is notably higher than what could reasonably be thought of in a self-consumption crop.” They admit the argument of another section of the Murcia Court, which acquitted the accused, that “the cultivation of cannabis sativa “It is a closed cycle, both of sowing and harvesting, achieving only one harvest per year, so the collection carried out by the accused must be understood as referring to one year.” But they emphasize that in this case they were only talking about two floors. And they also cite another ruling from 2022 from the Second Section, which did condemn in a case in which 28 plants had been intervened, weighing 1,008 grams and with a wealth of 19%. This last case, it is written, “is much more similar to the one on trial here.”

The sentence, against which there is still an appeal, reproduces the “guidelines” that the Supreme Court established to rule when the amount of Maria accumulated at home is for own use or to do illegal business. But he explains that this table cannot be applied without assessing case by case, because what “is punished is possession for trafficking and not possession for own consumption, so the purpose of trafficking must be as proven as any other element.” of the kind”.

The judges note that countries such as Holland have allowed the maximum production of five cannabis plants for personal use and Uruguay, in its Law 19,972, tolerates domestic planting, cultivation and harvesting for personal consumption, understood as up to six plants and the harvested product up to a maximum of 480 grams. With all these elements, he confirms the conviction with this argument: “We must conclude that the cultivation of more than 100 marijuana plants, with a weight much higher than that assigned as a general criterion by the presumption of self-consumption, and in a number of plants much higher greater than that permitted in legislation that expressly authorizes cultivation for own consumption, implies a powerful indication in favor of destination for trafficking, which is reinforced by the reasons set forth in the appealed ruling.” Only the fine is reduced, since the buds that were already dry had a low THC content (tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component), of 1.2%.

