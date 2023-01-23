Citizens go to the headquarters of the City of Justice, in Murcia. / v. vicens

The Court of First Instance number 11 of Murcia has ruled that the contract for a ‘revolving’ card that Banco Sabadell signed with a client in 2016 was null and void, as usurious. delinquent file.

The client -who has been represented by the María Cardona Abogada law firm- filed a lawsuit requesting the annulment of the card contract for abusive and claiming compensation for having been improperly included in two files of defaulters. The entity agreed to the annulment claims claimed by this party and agreed to provide compensation not exceeding 3,000 euros. The prosecutor, for his part, requested compensation of 6,000 euros, as the court has finally agreed.

The head of this body, when setting the compensation, points out that, in response to the client’s requests to withdraw the inclusion in that file of defaulters, the entity replied in the negative in March 2021. After a new claim was promised to request the cancellation of the plaintiff’s data but it was necessary to go to court for this step to become effective.

‘Revolving’ cards are one of the financial products that have aroused the most controversy in recent years. This type of card allows deferring and splitting payments for purchases. However, instead of passing the payment in arrears, as in a traditional credit card, the payment is made in monthly installments that generate interest, generally high, which is around and exceeds 20%.