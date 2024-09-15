The border town of Pacaraima, west of the Brazilian state of Roraima, has been overwhelmed with the number of Venezuelan migrants for the past month. Authorities reported that 12,325 people arrived from Venezuela in August, compared to 8,050 in June.

The election results, which officially gave victory to Nicolás Maduro amid allegations of fraud by the opposition, have increased the flow of migrants in the municipality, where families spend the night in makeshift camps while Brazilian authorities process their documents. Immigration organizations have set up shelters for Venezuelans in Pacaraima and in the capital of the state of Roraima, Boa Vista, but they have been overwhelmed.