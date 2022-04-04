The councilor of Cs, Santiago Saura, chairs the second session of the Investigation Commission for the alleged espionage of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in the Multipurpose Room of the Municipal Groups Building. A. Pérez Meca (Europa Press)

The scandal of the espionage attempt on President Isabel Díaz Ayuso through public companies of the Madrid City Council has placed the high-ranking officials of the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in the firing line, oblivious to this political plot. The municipal groups have been trying to resolve for a week whether, finally, there has been a public contract that somehow links the Madrid institution with a detective agency. María Teresa Peral García, the head of the EMVS recruitment department, has said that this is impossible. “No file of these characteristics has been initiated. If someone decided to start espionage services, a file would be opened and the superior would say: ‘What is this?’ It can not be done”.

The session, which was scheduled to last 90 minutes, barely lasted 50. There have been no questions from Vox. It has been made very clear by the senior official that this type of contract is impossible to be done in a municipal company. “We process these contracts through an application,” she said. “This guarantees the confidentiality of all processes. It is essential to do these steps. We verify the established contracts, like the auditors”. The most striking thing was the day he became aware of this espionage attempt. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I found out on the radio. It was February 17. Days later, he told him, they asked him for a list of contracts from July 8, 2019 – the beginning of José Luis Martínez-Almeida’s mandate – until February of this year.

The second person appearing in the morning is the manager of the EMVS, José Antonio Acosta Morales. The morning has been marked by the great absences. Neither Ángel Carromero, who was the general director of coordination of the Mayor’s Office and on whom all eyes fall from the framework, nor Mercedes González, the Government delegate, have been able to attend. While Gónzalez has said that he will come later, Carromero, according to sources close to him, has not made a decision. None of those mentioned have the obligation to go, not even the charges of the Consistory.

Almeida has always said to the press that he recommended Carromero to go, yes or yes. Since the scandal broke, they say in his environment, not a single piece of evidence against him has come out. Will he come later? For now, he is thinking about it. What will Almeida do with Carromero if, finally, it is not proven that he was behind the espionage attempt? What if the opposite is proven? Whatever the former Director General of Coordination of the Mayor’s Office does, it will be controversial.

Those who know Carromero detail the friendship that united him with Almeida. For this reason, the day the scandal of the espionage attempt on the Madrid president broke out, Almeida assured in his appearance before the media that his friend had nothing to do with this matter. Hours later, however, she handed over his head after having a conversation with him.

Almeida assured the media that that same afternoon he had asked for explanations again after the new information published and that he, again, denied everything. The mayor then told him that the prestige of the institution of an entire City Council was at stake. Carromero, always according to the mayor’s version, agreed with him. And he resigned to defend himself against these accusations. “There is nothing to hide with that resignation,” Almeida said in an extraordinary plenary session days later.

That same afternoon, in a conversation with this newspaper, Carromero responded as follows:

“Why do you give your head to the mayor then?”

―I am leaving so as not to put the City Council at risk, knowing that I have not done any of the actions that they say I have done.

― With this it is evident that he could have been behind…

“I don’t have to prove what I’ve done. Let them show it.

The commission of inquiry will conclude, if it goes according to plan, in May.

