‘Archena like it, discover your Valley’. That is the slogan that the Archenero municipality has chosen with a view to launching a new tourism product with which it intends to promote economically and touristically the town under the attractiveness of the Archena Spa. The project, which combines entrepreneurship and training, was presented yesterday by the mayor, Patricia Fernández; the Minister of Tourism, Marcos Ortuño, and the president of Ucomur, Juan Antonio Pedreño.

For its development, the City Council has hired the services of the NEXT International Business School consultancy, a business school specialized in teaching new professions in emerging business areas, in new technologies and in accessing the international business community. This company is led by the journalist Manuel Campo Vidal, who also attended the event.

The initiative, which will last for three years, seeks to value inland tourism and not just “sun and beach”



Adventure and nature



As its main purpose, ‘Archena gusta, discover tu Valle’ pursues the creation of new companies and businesses in all sectors, but especially in tourism. In addition, it aims to identify opportunities related to inland, thermal, adventure and nature, culture and gastronomic tourism.

“We reactivate safe, active and quality tourism with this project launched by the City Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports and Ucomur”, Patricia Fernández remarked. He added that the project is complemented by a series of workshops and selective training courses that will deal with specific topics, such as travel management, tourism promotion, digitization, new technologies, cooperatives or oenological, religious, cultural, thermal or beach tourism, among others. . To do this, entrepreneurs will be trained with the purpose of setting up their company or business as a source of employment.

The initiative also promotes public-private collaboration and increases the number of entrepreneurs under formulas of the social economy, helping to develop and show cooperativism. “It is another of the best-thought formulas to create jobs and new business models,” stressed the mayor.

Pedreño, for his part, explained that the project will last three years in which it will try to “make the Region known, because Murcia is not only sun and beach, but many other things that we find in the inland municipalities.”

Ortuño praised this initiative “in which the commitment to training, the creation of quality employment and the empowerment of a key sector for the post-Covid economic reactivation stands out.” Campo Vidal remarked that the mission is to «increase the tourist offer in the municipality, but discarding that bottle tourism and betting on specialized tourism, and this case linked to the magnificent spa.