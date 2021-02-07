During excavations in northern Egypt, archaeologists found a mummy with a golden tongue. The find is believed to be 2,000 years old, according to the Daily News Egypt newspaper.

As the newspaper notes, the mummy was among 16 poorly preserved burials in the Taposiris Magna temple west of Alexandria. The find testifies to the burial rite of the Egyptians, widespread in the Greco-Roman period of the country’s history. According to scientists, a golden tongue made of foil was given to mummies during a ritual so that a deceased person could speak with the god of the underworld Osiris.

In addition, a team of scientists found two mummies wrapped in a gilded shell made from plastered layers of papyrus or flax, writes Smithsonian Magazine. One of the two mummies also had a crown decorated with horns and a cobra on its forehead.

Earlier, Australian scientists found that an ancient Egyptian mummy from the 20th dynasty of the pharaohs, found in the 19th century, was enclosed in a mud cocoon. Until now, this practice has not been described in the scientific literature, and it is not known for certain how widespread it was.