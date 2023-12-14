Twenty-five people dead, nine injured and seven missing is the partial result of a catastrophic multiple car accident that took place on the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho highway, which connects the city of Caracas with the east of the country. It is not ruled out that new victims will be reported soon. The tragedy occurred around seven in the morning, on the eve of the working day, at a time when this highway is very busy since it connects the capital with the dormitory city of Guarenas.

The Civil Protection authorities and the Fire Department informed the press that a cargo truck carrying industrial flour lost its brakes and crashed into several cars – including public transport buses – that remained in a traffic jam, waiting for The Transit officers removed another truck that had been damaged on the side of the road.

The collision of the flour truck also occurred against another truck carrying highly flammable thinner material. The multiple collision produced a colossal explosion, which spanned the entire spectrum of the highway and rose to several meters in height.

Among the deceased are several children. All five members of the same family group died in the accident. All the victims were charred. Forensic teams, with the help of Judicial Police personnel, work on identifying the bodies.

After the accident, there have been numerous expressions of public mourning on social networks, as well as bitter complaints regarding the frequency with which cargo trucks cause serious accidents by reporting mechanical failures, in a country that does not have extra-urban railways. , but there is an acceptable highway network in its territory.

The poor maintenance of some of these expressways, and the density of traffic in the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho in some hours, have produced frequent collisions with deaths and injuries in the recent past. It was later learned that a third truck lost control of the route and was stranded on the same night as the day of the tragedy, with no fatalities or injuries reported.

Members of the Miranda State Governorate – controlled by Chavismo – woke up paving and reinforcing security in some points of the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho after the accident. In declarative terms, the national authorities have maintained a discreet attitude towards this contingency, which has generated enormous public regret.