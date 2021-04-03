The international phytosanitary company FMC launched a plan to expand its commercial team with the goal of consolidating its expansion strategy in the main productive areas of Argentina.

“We come with sustained growth. Last year, during the pandemic, we launched the second edition of the Sembrando Talentos program that included the incorporation of new professionals to promote our products in the field. And now, FMC is committed to growth in Argentina and the entire Southern Cone, incorporating new collaborators in the commercial area”, Explained Natalia González, FMC Human Resources manager for the Southern Cone.

At this stage of the year, the company is looking for six sales representatives and a Technical Service coordinator to fill positions in sales and marketing in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Santa Fe and Chaco.

“The objective is to continue with growth, increasing expansion and territorial coverage in Argentina and improving the quality of care and service for our clients,” said González.

The required profile is that of an agronomist with experience in sales and marketing in the mentioned regions. “We are looking for professionals with a commercial profile and extensive technical knowledge in crop protection. Among other skills, skills in negotiation, excellent communication, ease of relationship and proactivity are required ”, they highlighted from the company.

The company offers attractive salary and benefits conditions, training and career development, in an excellent work environment that promotes diversity, innovation and teamwork.

FMC has just announced, in addition, that as of this year will begin to produce its insecticide Coragen in Argentina, made from Rynaxypyr. It is the world’s best-selling pest protection tool and local manufacturing will not only be used to supply the Argentine market, but will also be exported to Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay.

“This will allow us to generate a greater volume of business and activities, so we must have a solid and trained sales force, which allows us to meet customer demand,” concluded the executive.

Interested parties can request more information at the company’s page on Linkedin and in their social media.