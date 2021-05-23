Atlético has been LaLiga 2020-21 champion and all members of the squad go down in the history of the Madrid club. To this fact is added the particularity that six new nationalities enter the league record of the rojiblanco club. Atlético had never had a league champion from these countries: United Kingdom, Mexico, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro and Ghana. Trippier has made history by being the first UK player to win a league title rojiblanco dress. The same happens to Héctor Herrera, player representing Mexico. In Slovenia they are happy for the Oblak championship, the same as in Croatia with Grbic and Vrsajlko. Ghana joins the list of champion countries with Atlético thanks to Thomas, who came to play for Atlético before leaving for Arsenal. And Montenegro is already united forever with Atlético because of Savic’s decisive contribution, imperial throughout the season.

The country with the most foreign LaLiga champions with Atlético is Argentina, a nation that has traditionally had a great relationship with the Madrid entity. Correa joins the list and there are 14 Argentine players who won the league title. Brazil, another country that has given Atlético great joy, had eight league champions and they are joined by Felipe and Lodi. Uruguay had four players with the LaLiga award and it rises to six thanks to Luis Suárez and Torreira. Belgium had two compatriots and now has one more due to the contribution of Carrasco. France has been well represented this year at Atlético. Lemar, Dembélé and Kondogbia have been champions with the Madrid team and now the French country has five players with the league title.

Portugal had only one LaLiga champion footballer with Atlético, but João Félix has made history with this title and expands the Portuguese list. Until now only Tiago had been rojiblanco league champion. Also with two players are Paraguay and Serbia. And with one Angola, Bulgaria, Honduras, Morocco, South Africa, Sweden and Turkey.

Within the current squad, Giménez and Koke were already in the team that won the 2013-14 title.. The now rojiblanco captain was already an important piece in the team, not the Uruguayan central defender. So Godín and Miranda were the owners of the Atlético defense. Giménez played a league match against Almería.