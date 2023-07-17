Operational Headquarters of Kuban: traffic jam at the entrance to the Crimean bridge has decreased to three kilometers

The traffic jam at the entrance to the Crimean bridge, the footage of which was shared by eyewitnesses, was reduced to three kilometers after a night incident, due to which traffic through the Kerch Strait was stopped. About it reported in the Telegram channel of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory with a link to the administration of the Temryuk district.

“Everyone who stood at the entrance to the bridge was explained the possibility of traveling along an alternative route or was offered to refuse the trip,” the headquarters said.

Police inform drivers about the closure of traffic on the Crimean bridge at the entrance to the Temryuk district from Anapa and Slavyansk-on-Kuban.

Earlier, the head of the republic, Sergei Aksyonov, announced the stoppage of traffic on the bridge due to an emergency. Law enforcement agencies and responsible services are already in place.