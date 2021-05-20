The Mucho Más Mayo Emerging Art Festival returns to Cartagena’s cultural program with strength and a vindictive and committed slogan – the same as last year, although the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic -: ‘Before the collapse. Art and climate emergency ‘. The contest invites creators and groups to address this capital issue of the present through art. In this 11th edition, from May 27 to June 6, the organization focuses on a central idea: artistic creativity is «a very useful instrument for the construction of strategies for survival, to contribute to cultural changes that –from what local to global, from personal to collective – must accompany the obligatory just ecological transition. For this, among the activities selected by the City Council there are nods to the environmental decline of the Mar Menor. Jesús Nieto and the Onírica Mecánica company will spend four days in the Civil War Shelters on Gisbert Street with RONEM RAM, a speculative fiction about a landscape in crisis, referring to the Mar Menor. The Mar Menor will be the protagonist of a great exhibition by the audiovisual creator and preserver of domestic cinema Salvi Vivancos at the National Museum of Underwater Archeology (Arqua) based on domestic family films entitled ‘Mar Menor. Family images and common spaces’. «I have been collecting images of domestic cinema related to the Mar Menor for ten years. They are images that will take us to those common places in an installation that will be surprising in the assembly, “Vivancos said yesterday at the presentation of Mucho Más Mayo at the Cartagena City Council, where the councilors David Martínez and Carlos Piñana gave a know the complete program, which can be consulted at muchomasmayo.cartagena.es

From Friday May 28 to June 13 Video art installation ‘It’s about me’, by Mieke Bal. Palacio Molina, Calle Jara, 28. Cartagena. May 28 Inauguration and opening of the ‘Mar Menor. Family images. Common spaces’, by the artist Salvi Vivancos. ARQUA Museum. May 29. Talk ‘Los Nietos, a strategic enclave from the Iberian period on the coast of the Mar Menor’. Carlos García Cano teaches. Headquarters of the AAVV of Los Nietos. 11 hours. June 4th. Round table. ‘New movements for the climate and climate emergency in the post-mandemic’. Speakers: Patricia Esteve Guirao (Mothers for Climate), Sonia Gallego López (Teachers for Future), Alba Plà Llinares (Youth for Climate), Rocío Gavilán Morales (Extinction Rebellion). Assembly Hall. CAM Foundation. 19 h. 3 of June. Inauguration of the exhibition ‘Uncanny landscape’. Artist: Jesús Segura. El Batel Auditorium. 11 hours. June 6th Presentation of the Social Market of the Region of Murcia. Spain Square. 10-12 h. Program in https://muchomasmayo.cartagena.es/

The Sierra Minera Foundation, in collaboration with Renfe, is organizing the exhibition that can be seen on the FEVE line (at stations, stops and the trains themselves), and murals, various creativity and ecology workshops, children’s activities, will be carried out. screenings of shorts, routes, talks, theater … This festival has a clear popular vocation and citizen participation. Thus, up to 27 decentralized activities will be carried out in the invited neighborhoods and councils and for their realization we have worked with the associative fabric of these places, valued the delegate mayor of Culture, Carlos Piñana.

THE DATA 60 Proposals and activities have been programmed in all creative registers in which “hundreds of creators” will participate. The proposals will be developed geographically around the historic center of Cartagena and also in a guest neighborhood that changes with each edition. In this year, the invited area is the set of population centers (neighborhoods, towns and county councils) that are distributed along the Cartagena-Los Nietos narrow-gauge railway.

The exhibition ‘Uncanny landscape’, by the artist Jesús Segura, or the film-essay piece by the prominent Dutch theorist, video artist and cultural critic Mieke Bal, who will also give a lecture, are some outstanding activities. Much More May will feature a new edition of the short film exhibition Semana Corta, directed by the writer and director Ana Ballabriga, with two sessions, one at the Municipal Archaeological Museum, and the other at the Casa del Pueblo del Llano de El Beal. “We have received 120 short films, the pandemic is noticeable, there are fewer subsidies and also a confinement that has not allowed professionals to get together for filming, of which we have chosen 10,” said Ballabriga.

The urban art program One Urban World with its monumental works; the activities for reflection and debate involved in the collaboration of Cartagena Piensa en Mucho Más Mayo; the section ‘Arte al Centro’, dedicated to working with educational centers; and ‘+ Festival’, music and dance activities, and a Social Market complete a 100% eco-social program.

or

or

or

or

or

or

or