“Take them.” “What a beautiful view”. “It’s happening!”. These are some of the reactions in the last hours on Twitter, after the image of a moving truck in the White House appeared on the social network, anticipating the departure of Donald trump this January 20.

The image went viral and filled the network with memes.

The truck arrived this Thursday and began to be loaded with boxes and other items, taken from the Eisenhower building of executive offices.

The photo, which shows a group of workers unloading several pallets of empty boxes at one of the entrances to the White House, prompted comments such as “we have waited four years to see this.”

Just a few days after the president handed over to his successor, Joe Biden, on January 20, most of the comments celebrated the imminent departure of Trump and his family, which predictably They will move to Florida.

Correspondents and photographers were able to share what appear to be huge amounts of boxes that are placed in vans, as well as members of the administration who leave with their office supplies. However, it is not confirmed whether these boxes contain Trump stuff.

The Trumps’ time in the White House was an uphill battle for some family members, with Melania stating her intentions to never live there from the start, then moving on to expensive renovations.

A photo that attracted attention was a bust of Abraham Lincoln moved out of the building. Something that many users denounced as an attempt by the outgoing president to take belongings from the White House.

“You have to explain to Trump that this is not a garage sale,” wrote one.

The truth is that White House personnel are probably removing parts and putting them in warehouses to let the Bidens decide what they want to use.

As reported by the State Department, the still president-elect will spend the night before, the night of 19, at the Blair House, a mansion located very close to the White House and destined to host heads of state on their official visits to Washington.

EFE