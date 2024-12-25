They took advantage of the perfect moment, but the plan was not improvised. No one heard them leave and no one has seen them since. The Civil Guard, the National Police and the different municipal bodies continue searching this Wednesday, December 25, still without success, for the two prisoners that last Saturday night they escaped from the Picassent penitentiary center, in Valencia, while their companions were listening to the soccer match between Barça and Atlético de Madrid on the radio.

A very unusual event in Spain. The Benemérita agents, in charge of the judicial investigation, have reviewed the images from the prison’s security cameras, while checks are carried out on the roads in the area and in the hometowns of the escapees, in case they return to their homes. in the middle of Christmas.

Both inmates were in the count that was carried out at 9 p.m. in module 2, that of the most troublesome prisoners. But before midnight they had lost track of them. During that period of time, Sergio C., 43, and David M., 39, tore rusty bars from the window of their adjacent cells, knotted braided sheets and garbage bags to make a kind of rope, and climbed down. the wall.

The commotion over the match allowed them to evade the presence of officials inside the prison. Nor did any alarm sound when they were loitering outside. The sliding door that they forced to leave the prison – the entrance used to manage merchandise – was not guarded at that time.









According to Levante-EMV, the inmates could have used material stolen from the gyma weight lifting bar and some dumbbells, to force both the bars and that gate.

A stolen car and a witness

It is suspected that they could walk to the town of Albal and there they stole a car. Furthermore, a neighbor of Vilamarxant He assured À Punt that he saw one of them this Tuesday at noon around a supermarket in the municipality and alerted the Civil Guard, who were unable to arrest him.

Penitentiary Institutions has opened its own internal investigation into what, clearly, is a chain of negligence and security flaws that the unions have been warning about. Picassent is the prison with the most prisoners in Spain – more than 2,000 – and the state of the facilities and the lack of staff have been the subject of criticism for years from organizations such as Acaip.