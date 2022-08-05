On Wednesday, August 3, the funeral of Valentina Giunta, the young mother killed by her son just 15 years old, because she did not accept the separation. A moved crowd chose to be present in the church of the Sacred Heart, to show closeness also to her family.

Many have decided to take part in thelast farewell of this young mother, who unfortunately failed to realize her greatest dream. She just wanted take her children away from that place.

His uncles, his friends and all his loved ones have always remained close to the coffinwhere a photo of Valentina was resting with a beautiful smile. Father Alfio Carbonaro in his homily he said:

We are not here to give an explanation. We are not here to enter the judgment, but to accompany Valentina’s soul before God. The words of man can never give comfort to those who have lost a young life, but it is the word of God that gives us strength, vigor. to recover, to leave again.

Many of her friends have chosen to wear one White shirt with the photo of the woman and with the words: “Truth for Valentina!” Also, next to the church door there was one Garland very large that the uncles and cousins ​​had made, on which it was written:

Valentina had a dream… a better future for herself and her children… but she was snatched from life by a brutal femicide.

Crime Valentina Giunta: the facts

The tragedy of this woman took place on the evening of Monday 25 July. In his old home in via Salvatore Di Giacomo, a Catania.

She had moved into a house in rent with the father and the youngest son. However, between Valentina Giunta and her eldest son the relations between her were a lot thesis. This is because the boy did not accept the idea that his mother wanted him break up with from his father, who was in prison for some crimes.

The boy of only 15 years after yet another argument, he took a knife and with several blows, he put an end to life of his mother. At first he ran away, but the agents managed to track him down the next morning. In the interrogation he has confessed and he also had the clothes used at the time of the murder found.