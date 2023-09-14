When a person ages and begins to lose their memory, to even forget the names of their loved ones, it is already too late. Alzheimer’s has been silently destroying his brain for years. If its skull could be opened, dead neurons and accumulations of two characteristic proteins would be observed: amyloid and tau. The disease threatens to devastate civilization in the coming decades—every year there are 10 million new cases of dementia—but the scientific community still has no idea what causes it. An international team, in which the Spanish neuroscientist participates Amaia Arranz, has introduced 100,000 human neurons into the brains of mice to try to investigate in vivo what happens during Alzheimer’s. The authors have observed how cells perish and have managed to avoid this neuronal death with a simple oral treatment. Its preview is published this Thursday in the magazine Scienceone of the temples of world science.

Normal mice do not have Alzheimer’s, but researchers have genetically modified them to suffer from the buildup of the amyloid protein. By introducing human neurons into the brains of these rodents, scientists have been able to identify the exact mechanism of neuronal destruction: activation of the MEG3 gene induces necroptosis, a genetically programmed cell death, which is also observed in cancer. A tablet drug approved for leukemia, ponatiniband another used against melanoma, called dabrafenib, prevent the death of neurons in these mice. And the anti-inflammatory necrosulfonamide achieves the same effect. “There are still no drugs that cure or help alleviate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. This study could help find therapies that prevent the loss of neuronal cells,” proclaims Arranz, from the Achúcarro Basque Center for Neuroscience, in Leioa, in Greater Bilbao.

The work has been carried out in the laboratory of the Belgian biologist Bart De Strooper, from the Center for Research on the Brain and its Diseases, in Leuven. The Spanish scientists Ira Espuny and Amaia Arranz participated there in 2017 in the creation of the first mouse with human neurons that recreated something similar to Alzheimer’s. The new study has gone one step further, by implanting both human and mouse neurons in the rodents. Humans immediately showed the hallmarks of the disease: tau and amyloid proteins and cell death. The mice’s neurons, however, remained intact. In the authors’ opinion, these results reveal that there is “a specifically human vulnerability to Alzheimer’s.”

Researcher Amaia Arranz, from the Achúcarro Basque Center for Neuroscience. Achúcarro

The brain of a mouse is the size of a pea, it weighs half a gram and contains some 70 million neurons. Arranz, born in Bilbao 45 years ago, explains that the 100,000 implanted human neurons remain in a very specific region. “The mouse brain is still a mouse brain, with a little piece where there are human cells. We are not going to create monsters or frankensteins”says the neuroscientist. Her research center is named after Nicolás Achúcarroa Spanish doctor who was working in Munich in the laboratory of Alois Alzheimer when this German neurologist described a new disease in 1906, based on the case of a 50 year old woman with memory problems. More than a century later, humanity continues to ignore the causes of Alzheimer’s.

The biologist Estela Area Gómez last year he won almost 500,000 euros from the Oskar Fischer Award for postulating a hypothesis that links neuronal death in Alzheimer’s with failures in cholesterol metabolism. In his opinion, the scientific community has been stuck for decades on a false premise: that deposits of amyloid and tau proteins are responsible for dementia. The researcher recalls that the Colombian neurologist Francisco Lopera has found two people with a very aggressive genetic mutation, which condemned them to suffer early Alzheimer’s, but they remained healthy for years thanks to other protective mutations. “These patients had many amyloid plaques. That is, it has been shown that amyloid plaques are not what lead to the disease,” says the scientist, from the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center (CSIC), in Madrid.

Area Gómez shows his skepticism regarding the conclusions of the new study, in which he has not participated. “These mice, on a technical level, are wonderful, but I have big doubts about whether they really reflect what happens in humans,” he says. “It’s like if you want to make a mouse that models a Covid infection and, instead of infecting it with the cause, with the coronavirus, you decide that you are just going to induce an increase in fever. What you are doing is reflecting the symptoms of the disease in the mouse, but not the disease per se”argues the biologist.

The United States authorized aducanumab two years ago, advertised as the first drug that attacks the supposed causes of Alzheimer’s. The drug—developed by the American pharmaceutical company Biogen and priced at around 40,000 euros per patient per year—eliminates amyloid proteins that accumulate between neurons. The European Medicines Agency, however, has refused to approve aducanumab after finding no evidence of its effectiveness.

Estela Area Gómez asks to turn the page. “My question is until when are we going to continue investing all our efforts in eliminating amyloid plaques, when we are seeing that there are people with three, four or five times more amyloid plaques than an Alzheimer’s patient and they do not have cognitive defects,” she reflects. The biologist remembers that she carries the APOE4 gene multiplies the risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s and is related to cholesterol metabolism. “Nature is screaming at us that failure in cholesterol metabolism in neurons is one of the causes, if not the main cause, of Alzheimer’s,” says Area Gómez.

The Belgian Bart De Strooper founded the prestigious Institute for Dementia Research in the United Kingdom in 2016, where he directed until last year the work of more than 800 scientists. He is one of the world’s leading experts on Alzheimer’s. His study suggests that understanding the molecular ins and outs of mouse neurons’ resistance to disease will illuminate the path toward protecting the human brain.

