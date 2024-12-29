Fright on Mount Añelarra, in Belagua: a 62-year-old mountaineer was seriously injured this Saturday morning after fall from a height of 300 meters when I was ascending the mountain.

The SOS Navarra 112 Emergency Management Center received notification of the accident at 10:37 a.m., and therefore mobilized members of the Technical Rescue Group (GRT) of the Navarra Fire Service to the scene of the incident. a rescue helicopter, a medical helicopter, an advanced life support ambulance and patrols of the Foral Police and the Civil Guard.

GRT troops have rescued the man, who was consciouswith the help of the rescue helicopter and subsequently transferred the patient to the medical helicopter, in which he was transferred to the Navarra University Hospital, in Pamplona, ​​where he is admitted with polytrauma with very serious prognosis.

The 23-year-old mountaineer from Leon has been located

This Friday, the emergency services of Asturias and Cantabria rescued the man alive in Jou de los Boches. 23-year-old mountaineer from Leon who was wanted in Picos de Europa since December 25.

The young man, who had a head injury and several fractures after suffering a fall, was doing a solo mountain route between the towns of Bejes (Cantabria) and Covadonga (Asturias) and contacted his brother every day, who was the one who notified the emergency services after two days without hearing from him.

That last communication between the missing person and his brother was last Monday the 23rd, from the Casetón de Andara shelter, in Cantabria, and he told him that Their forecast was to descend towards the Sotres area.