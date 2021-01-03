A 65-year-old man He died this Saturday when he fell from about 30 meters high when he climbed a wall of the Peñón de Ricote, reported sources from the Emergency Coordination Center.

At about 3:00 p.m., emergencies 112 received a call from a colleague of the injured person facilitating his position on the Peñón de Ricote, a mountain very close to the Ricoteño urban area, and warning of the seriousness of the injuries suffered in the fall.

A crew of firefighters, a community helicopter with the air rescue group on board, came to the place of the fall., an environmental agent, a Civil Guard patrol, members of the Ricote Valley Civil Protection and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME).

Given the strong prevailing wind in the area, it was impossible for the helicopter to approach the point where the injured person was, who had to be rescued by land. Stabilized by the health workers, the mountaineer was transferred by the UME to the place where the helicopter could land and evacuated by air to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia, where he died as a result of the severity of the injuries he presented.