A mountaineer died on Saturday night after falling down a slope of about 30 meters in La Pedriza, a town located in the Madrid mountains, as reported by Emergencies 112 Madrid. The accident occurred in the area known as the Charca de Venus in this municipality. The victim is a middle-aged man who was in the area on a route with several companions. The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

Initially, in the resuscitation of the wounded, the Special Height Rescue Group (GERA) of the Community of Madrid Firefighters, Forest Agents of the Community of Madrid, Sereim of the Civil Guard and CREM Emergencies have collaborated, until the arrival of the SUMMA 112 toilets, who have certified his death.

Some guides he was with are the ones who first located him. At that time he was already in cardiorespiratory arrest, so resuscitation maneuvers have begun. When this point has been reached, the Special Height Rescue Group (GERA) of the Community of Madrid Firefighters have continued with resuscitation, but finally the Summa 112 medical team has only been able to confirm the death of the man.

The causes of the accident with fatal consequences are still unknown. The Civil Guard will be the one to investigate what happened and clarify, for example, why a group of hikers was in the area at half past ten at night. As can be seen in the images provided by Summa 112, the location and rescue of the victim was carried out in the dark and spotlights were needed for the maneuvers.

In this area there is a hiking route that runs along the Manzanares river, where there are various pools and waterfalls and which has quite a few slopes. The guides on the routes for hikers usually warn of the danger of slipping. According to the indications of the companies that run routes in the area, you must have a high physical level to make this excursion. The deceased was on an excursion with his wife and other companions, when everything indicates that he has tripped and fallen. It was she who alerted the emergency services.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.