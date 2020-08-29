In South Africa, a motorist tried to drive around a chicken so as not to hit it, and rammed someone else’s house. The driver himself and his 19-year-old passenger were moderately injured, writes the Daily Mail.

Initially, the 41-year-old man said he was trying to avoid colliding with the child. However, he later admitted that it could have been a chicken. As a result, the car drove down the stairs that led to one of the houses and crashed.

Earlier it was reported that the Englishman bought a luxury sports car Lamborghini Huracan Spyder worth more than 17 million rubles and crashed it in less than half an hour, as soon as he left the car dealership. The car stopped working at full speed, which forced the driver to brake sharply. And then a van flew into the sports car.