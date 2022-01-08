A 38-year-old motorcyclist was injured this Saturday afternoon in Archena. The 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center received several calls starting at 7:49 p.m. reporting the traffic accident that occurred on the Villanueva road (RM522), near the Mercado Oriental supermarket.

A passenger car and a motorcycle were involved in the accident. Civil Guard personnel and an ambulance from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) traveled to the scene of the accident. Health workers treated the injured motorist at the scene and later transferred him to the Morales Meseguer General University Hospital. The wounded man had a closed bone fracture.