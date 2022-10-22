A motorcyclist was seriously injured in the leg this Saturday when he crashed into a car when he was driving through the aquiline hamlet of Tébar. According to the Emergency Coordination Center, after stabilizing the wounded, the health workers transferred him to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.

Civil Guard agents also provided assistance at the scene of the event. It was necessary to request the intervention of road maintenance to remove the remains of the vehicles involved that were scattered on the road.